LES TOURS DE LA ROCHELLE - Cécile THUILLIER et Virginie POLAK
Présentée par Élodie Chazet
3 questions à...
vendredi 25 octobre à 7h40
Durée émission : 5 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
jeudi 24 octobre
7h40
3 questions à...
Christian Cabanel, derniers préparatifs pour le Téléthon en Charente-Maritime
Christian Cabanel est coordinateur de l'AFM Téléth...
-
Diffusion
mardi 22 octobre
7h40
3 questions à...
POINT AGRICULTURE - Bernard AUMAILLEY - Rédac Chef Agriculteur Charentais
Bilan mitigé des vendanges en Charente-Maritime et...
-
Diffusion
lundi 21 octobre
7h40
3 questions à...
L'AVC - Thierry TCHOUMI, neurologue
Trois questions à Thierry Tchoumi, neurologue resp...