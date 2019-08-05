Vous êtes ici : AccueilLa matinaleSentiers d'étéLogonna-Daoulas (1/5) : La chapelle Saint-Jean, avec Sylvie Peteau

Logonna-Daoulas (1/5) : La chapelle Saint-Jean, avec Sylvie Peteau

lundi 5 août à 8h03

Durée émission : 7 min

Cette semaine nous nous arrêtons à Logonna-Daoulas. Nous découvrons la petite chapelle Saint-Jean avec Sylvie Peteau.

http://www.logonna-daoulas.bzh/

