Logonna-Daoulas (1/5) : La chapelle Saint-Jean, avec Sylvie Peteau
Présentée par Christophe Pluchon
Sentiers d'été
lundi 5 août à 8h03
Durée émission : 7 min
Cette semaine nous nous arrêtons à Logonna-Daoulas. Nous découvrons la petite chapelle Saint-Jean avec Sylvie Peteau.
http://www.logonna-daoulas.bzh/
