Projet d'habitat participatif - L'Oasis des tisserands
Présentée par Élodie Chazet
3 questions à...
vendredi 12 juin à 7h40
Durée émission : 5 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
jeudi 11 juin
7h40
3 questions à...
Martin Lepoutre - Initiative Charente-Maritime
L'association Initiative Charente-Maritime aide le...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 10 juin
7h40
3 questions à...
Aéroport de LR - Thomas Juin
-
Diffusion
mardi 9 juin
7h40
3 questions à...
François Sarrazin, responsable communication et marketing de Planet Exotica
Le zoo parc exotique Planet Exotica à Royan a pu r...