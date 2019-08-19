Sentiers d'été - 19 août 2019 à 08:03
Présentée par Guilhem Tiennot, Pauline Daniel, Christophe Pluchon, Ronan Strullu, Marion Watras, Nicolas Bihan
Sentiers d'été
lundi 19 août à 8h03
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 2 août
8h03
Sentiers d'été
Plougonvelin 5/5 Le musée Mémoires 39-45 deucième partie
Avec Christophe Pluchon et Guilhem Tiennot, nous c...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 1 août
8h03
Sentiers d'été
Plougonvelin 4/5 Le musée Mémoires 39-45 première partie
Clément et Aurélien Coquil ont créé à Plougonvelin...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 31 juillet
8h03
Sentiers d'été
Plougonvelin 3/5 Nicole Madec, artiste-peintre à Plougonvelin
Nous poursuivons notre découverte du très beau sit...