Vous êtes ici : AccueilLa matinaleSentiers d'étéSentiers d'été - 19 août 2019 à 08:03

Sentiers d'été - 19 août 2019 à 08:03

Présentée par , , , , ,

Sentiers d'été

lundi 19 août à 8h03

Durée émission : 7 min

Sentiers d'été

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les jours à 08h03 et 18h18

Tout au long de l'été, des idées de balades sympathiques en Finistère, avec des lieux à découvrir en chemin !

Les présentateurs

Guilhem Tiennot

Pauline Daniel

Christophe Pluchon

Christophe Pluchon découvre la radio à l’adolescence. Après plusieurs expériences dans des stations brestoises, il intègre RCF en 1992, d’abord comme bénévole, puis comme journaliste. Il aime faire parler les gens qui font des choses utiles, peu valorisées par les autres médias.

Ronan Strullu

Journaliste à RCF depuis 2013, Ronan apporte sa curiosité, sa chaleur et sa bonne humeur à l’antenne. Passionné par le territoire finistérien et ses habitants, il est à l’aise pour couvrir des sujets aussi bien sur le littoral que dans les terres. C’est toujours avec joie qu’il tend le micro à ceux qui font l’actualité.

Marion Watras

Formée à l’Ecole de journalisme de Toulouse, Marion a rejoint RCF en 2011. Comme ses collègues journalistes, elle réalise des reportages pour les rendez-vous d’information, ainsi que des magazines, et présente certains soirs le journal de 18h15. Ce qu’elle aime dans son métier : la richesse des rencontres et la spontanéité du média radio.

Nicolas Bihan

Mordu de radio depuis tout petit, Nicolas fait ses premiers pas comme bénévole dans une radio associative finistérienne et se découvre une passion pour le journalisme. Il adore aller vers les gens et mettre leur parole au centre. Avec des affinités toutes particulières pour le monde du sport, professionnel ou amateur.