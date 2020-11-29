Advent Sunday | Perspectives | A talk by David Hawken

The music in the background is an arrangement of the Advent hymn “Veni, veni Immanuel”. The Latin version goes back to the 12th century, but I shall refer today to the English translation from about 150 years ago.

We sing “O come, O come Emmanuel”, the name given of old to the Saviour who would come into the world, whose birth we will celebrate in just under 4 weeks (don’t panic!). Immanuel, whichever way you spell it, means “God with us”. I want to stop talking at this point and just meditate on that truth “God – with – us”, but I’m told it’s bad radio, so I’ll go on.

In the hymn Jesus, for, of course, that’s who we’re talking about, is also called the rod or stem of Jesse. I always wondered, as maybe you do, what that meant. The “Jesse Tree”, often a feature of the traditional artwork of Advent , is like a family tree. The Virgin Mary is seen as a flower; her ancestry is traced back to Jesse, the father of King David. And so Jesus, born of Mary, has royal lines and He is of the family from whom the Messiah, God’s Anointed, would come.

He is also called the “Dayspring” which means Rising Sun.The prophet Isaiah put it like this: ‘The people that walked in darkness have seen a great light; they that dwell in the land of the shadow of death, upon them has the light shined.’ St John, in his gospel records Jesus as saying ‘I am the Light of the world’. Encouraging ? I should say so.

The next verse of our hymn, depending on which hymnbook you use, could be “ O come thou Lord of David’s key.” The idea here is of Jesus’ using His royal authority so that, through his eventual death AND resurrection, He flings wide the door to heaven for all who will believe to enter.

Additional verses, translated early in the 20th century, refer to Jesus as “Wisdom” and the “Desire of Nations”. Perhaps one of my Perspectives colleagues will pick up on those during the next couple of weeks. If not, dear listener, you can do your own homework! I want to move on.

Jesus is called “Adonaï” which means Lord. THE Lord who was the agent of creation, who gave the Law. Although Saint Paul reminds us that we are “no longer under the Law, but under Grace”, we cannot forget the Ten Commandments or Jesus’ own summary of them: “Love God and love your neighbour”. Our “Lord” gives us the best way, the only way to live, the Law of Love.

Some people, when singing this hymn, return to the first verse “O come, O come Emmanuel” – and why not! He is Emmanuel, God with us.

Advent means “Coming”. He is the “Word made flesh” who has come to dwell among us, “full of grace and truth”. He has promised to come again to take us to be with Him in the eternal. And in the meantime, He has left us His Holy Spirit so that He comes to us every day, in our hearts as we turn to Him, in the sacraments, in prayer, in the reading of his Word and in our encounters with other people.

“Rejoice! Rejoice!”



Background music = O come, O come, Emmanuel - (Piano/Cello) - The Piano Guys

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iO7ySn-Swwc&list=RDiO7ySn-Swwc&start_radio=1