Évangile du Dimanche 13 Octobre 2019
Présentée par Mgr Yves Le Saux
L'Evangile du dimanche
vendredi 11 octobre à 19h45
Durée émission : 12 min
En ce dimanche, nous méditons l'Évangile de Saint Luc, le chapitre 17, les versets 11 à 19.
