Évangile du Dimanche 15 Décembre 2019

L'Evangile du dimanche

vendredi 13 décembre à 19h45

Durée émission : 12 min

L'Evangile du dimanche

En ce dimanche, nous méditons l'Évangile de Saint Matthieu, le chapitre 11, les versets 2 à 11.

Tous les vendredis à 19h45

Quel sens peut-on donner aux écritures? Mgr Yves Le Saux vous invite, chaque semaine, à lire, comprendre et méditer l'évangile. Douze minutes de réflexion au fil de l'année liturgique.

Mgr Yves Le Saux