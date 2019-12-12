Évangile du Dimanche 15 Décembre 2019
Présentée par Mgr Yves Le Saux
L'Evangile du dimanche
vendredi 13 décembre à 19h45
Durée émission : 12 min
En ce dimanche, nous méditons l'Évangile de Saint Matthieu, le chapitre 11, les versets 2 à 11.
