Évangile du Dimanche 20 Octobre 2019

Présentée par

L'Evangile du dimanche

vendredi 18 octobre à 19h45

Durée émission : 12 min

L'Evangile du dimanche

En ce dimanche, nous méditons l'Évangile de Saint Luc, le chapitre 18, les versets 1 à 8.

L'émission

Tous les vendredis à 19h45

Quel sens peut-on donner aux écritures? Mgr Yves Le Saux vous invite, chaque semaine, à lire, comprendre et méditer l'évangile. Douze minutes de réflexion au fil de l'année liturgique.

Le présentateur

Mgr Yves Le Saux