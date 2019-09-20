Évangile du Dimanche 22 Septembre 2019
Présentée par Mgr Yves Le Saux
L'Evangile du dimanche
vendredi 20 septembre à 19h45
Durée émission : 12 min
En ce dimanche, nous méditons l'Évangile de Saint Luc, le chapitre 16, les versets 1 à 13.
