Qohelet 3/3
Présentée par Bénédicte Draillard
La Saga de la Bible
lundi 4 mai à 13h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Père Bertrand Pinçon
Les dernières émissions
lundi 20 avril
13h30
La Saga de la Bible
Qohelet 1/3
Vous connaissez cette expression: "rien de nouveau...
lundi 13 avril
13h30
La Saga de la Bible
Esther, l'audacieuse reine 2/2
Deuxième épisode sur la reine Esther dont le nom é...
lundi 6 avril
13h30
La Saga de la Bible
Esther, la belle jeune juive 1/2