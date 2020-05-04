Qohelet 3/3

Bénédicte Draillard

Passionnée de relations humaines et de spiritualité, Bénédicte a un parcours divers et varié! Directrice littéraire d’une maison d’édition religieuse et canoniste, elle collabore à RCF depuis une vingtaine d’années. Sa joie est de partager avec les auditeurs ses coups de cœur littéraires et la saveur de la Parole de Dieu.