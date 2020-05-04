Vous êtes ici : AccueilBibleLa Saga de la BibleQohelet 3/3

Qohelet 3/3

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

La Saga de la Bible

lundi 4 mai à 13h30

Durée émission : 25 min

La Saga de la Bible

Invités

  • Père Bertrand Pinçon

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Le lundi à 13h30 et le samedi à 22h

Avec Bénédicte Draillard  découvrez de passionnantes histoires bibliques ! Chaque semaine, un bibliste dresse le portrait d'un personnage de la Bible et raconte la grande aventure de l'Homme face à Dieu. Une émission qui donne le goût d'ouvrir, de lire et de savourer la Parole de Dieu.

Le présentateur

Bénédicte Draillard

Passionnée de relations humaines et de spiritualité, Bénédicte a un parcours divers et varié! Directrice littéraire d’une maison d’édition religieuse et canoniste, elle collabore à RCF depuis une vingtaine d’années. Sa joie est de partager avec les auditeurs ses coups de cœur littéraires et la saveur de la Parole de Dieu. 