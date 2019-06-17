Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéBuzz protestantBuzz protestant - 17 juin 2019 à 18:45

Buzz protestant - 17 juin 2019 à 18:45

Présentée par ,

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Buzz protestant

lundi 17 juin à 18h45

Durée émission : 12 min

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Le lundi 18h45, le samedi 18h10

L'actualité protestante et l’abécédaire de la réforme.

Les présentateurs

Emmanuel Alvarez

Agnès Lefranc