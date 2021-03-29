Commune Planète Morbihan - 29 mars 2021 à 11:30

Tous les samedi à 10h03, les lundis à 11h30

Un magazine pour raconter comment l'écologie prend vie sur nos territoires, comment elle transforme le quotidien de celles et ceux qui s'y engagent, comment elle est source de joie. Ce nouveau magazine fait rayonner l’approche intégrale de « Laudato Si », le fameux « tout est lié », le cri de la terre répondant au cri des pauvres. Approche intégrale aussi dans le choix des interlocuteurs qui pourront être des militants mais aussi des acteurs politiques, économiques, éducatifs, scientifiques... des chrétiens et d'autres. Ancrer ce magazine dans le Morbihan permet de rendre l'écologie proche des auditeurs et de donner envie de se mettre en route, dans une démarche de conversion écologique.