Conversation - A talk by Gavin Brown for Perspectives
Présentée par Equipe Perspectives
Espace spirituel anglophone
dimanche 23 août à 8h45
Durée émission : 10 min
They say there's a time and a place for everything, and they're probably right. The office of hours for daily prayer certainly suggests that different stages of the day require appropriate forms of praise, worship and petition. And have you ever noticed one of those silences which seem to spontaneously occur in the middle of ordinary conversation; there was an old phrase for it: - “an angel's passing”, they said.
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 16 août
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
How does your garden grow ? - Perspectives - A talk by Derek Chittick
How does your garden grow? One of the things I par...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 9 août
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Suddenly | A talk by Anne Chittick
I have been struck recently by the number of occas...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 2 août
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Perspectives-Dimanche 2 juin 2020 | A talk by Carolyn Carter