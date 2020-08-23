Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéEspace spirituel anglophoneConversation - A talk by Gavin Brown for Perspectives

Conversation - A talk by Gavin Brown for Perspectives

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Espace spirituel anglophone

dimanche 23 août à 8h45

Durée émission : 10 min

Espace spirituel anglophone

They say there's a time and a place for everything, and they're probably right. The office of hours for daily prayer certainly suggests that different stages of the day require appropriate forms of praise, worship and petition. And have you ever noticed one of those silences which seem to spontaneously occur in the middle of ordinary conversation; there was an old phrase for it: - “an angel's passing”, they said.

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Dimanche à 8h45

Des réflexions spirituelles proposées aux anglophones - sous le titre : Perspectives

Le présentateur

Equipe Perspectives