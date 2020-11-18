Culte protestant du jeudi 12 novembre 2020
Culte protestant
jeudi 12 novembre à 11h00
Durée émission : 25 min
Célébré par le pasteur Odile Roman-Lombard de l'Eglise protestante unie de Rouen
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
jeudi 5 novembre
11h00
Culte protestant
Culte protestant du jeudi 5 novembre 2020
Célébré par le pasteur Odile Roman-Lombard de l'Eg...
-
Diffusion
lundi 12 octobre
11h30
Culte protestant
Culte protestant du lundi 12 octobre 2020
Célébré par le Pasteur James Lowe, de l'Eglise pro...
-
Diffusion
lundi 14 septembre
11h30
Culte protestant
Culte protestant du lundi 14 septembre 2020
Célébré par la pasteur Odile Roman-Lombard