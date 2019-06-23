DINOSAURS AND THE SUNDAYS AFTER TRINITY - A talk by Derek Chittick

We’re coming into that period of the Church Year where we start counting the Sundays after Trinity. Nothing else noteworthy seems to be happening – we’ve had Lent, Easter and Pentecost, and it’s a long time until Advent and Christmas come around. So, in its wisdom, the church has decided to name the Sundays for the next while after the number of weeks they fall after Trinity Sunday. I suppose they had to call them something, and that works as well as anything else.

In view of that, I thought I might explore the link between dinosaurs and the Sundays after Trinity. Yes, you heard me correctly – I want to look today at the link between the Sundays after Trinity and dinosaurs!

One of the oft mentioned criticisms of Biblical Christianity, particularly in respect of believing the tenets of the faith in a scientifically literate age, is the fact that the Bible does not mention dinosaurs. How can we begin to take the idea of Creation seriously when there is no mention in Genesis of creatures that we in our age are fascinated by? The fact that no other species or type of animal is mentioned either, just sea creatures in general, land animals in general and birds in general, doesn’t seem to register.

But the question is itself an example of that well-known dinosaur, the red herring. The main reason that there is no mention of dinosaurs in the Bible is that the Bible was written between 4000 and 2000 years ago, and the word, “dinosaur,” was only coined in the 19th Century. For the same reason, there is no mention of dinosaurs in the works of Shakespeare; the word didn’t exist when he was writing either. The name derives from Greek – deinos meaning terrible and sauros meaning lizard; thus, a dinosaur is a terrible lizard.

Lizards are certainly mentioned in the Bible, though the ones referred to are the small to medium sized ones still to be seen around our houses in Poitou Charentes. What about the immensely larger and more scary ones that we see illustrated in school biology textbooks, newspapers, television documentaries or Ice Age movies? Do the Scriptures have anything to say about them?

Before I answer that, it’s maybe worth nothing that many of the representations of dinosaurs, and indeed of other extinct prehistoric creatures, have been created by the imagination of scientists and artists collaborating over a few scraps of fossilised bone. There are no photographs, and very few complete skeletons. Most of the dinosaur skeletons in museums are made of plaster, not bone.

Getting back to dinosaurs in the Bible, I’d like to take you to the book of Job, in the Old Testament. In Chapter 40 verse 15, in a passage where the Lord is talking about the things He has made and done. Here we come across a creature called, “behemoth.” A footnote in my NIV Bible says that this is possibly a reference to the hippopotamus or the elephant, but if we read on through the following verses, we find that his tail sways like a cedar – hardly a description that fits either elephant or hippo! It talks about the creature’s immense size and strength, and that he eats grass like an ox.

At the beginning of Job 41, the Lord introduces us to another character, leviathan. The footnote in my Bible this time suggests that the crocodile is being referred to. Job 41; 1 – 4, 18 – 21, 31 – 33.

Both behemoth and leviathan are described as creatures currently alive in Job’s day, which is reckoned by many scholars to be before the time of Abraham. That dating is probably why the suggestion is made that the Lord is actually speaking of an elephant or a crocodile; but if we read the descriptions carefully, they are of creatures much more like our idea of Tyrannosaurus Rex or the Diplodocus. In fact, if you read Job 41 right through, you could be forgiven for thinking of another creature that we’re fascinated by today – the dragon. Fiery breath, scaly skin, immense strength, they’re all there! Do the old legends of dragons actually point to dinosaurs that existed alongside our ancestors, to be hunted down then remembered in folklore across the world, a bit like stories of a massive flood that destroyed the earth? But that would mean that dinosaurs existed much later than science currently tells us they did, and that they didn’t die out millions of years ago. We mustn’t question science, must we? Or might there just be a different, equally scientific, explanation of it all.

My time is gone, so I leave you to ponder it all, if you feel like it. Oh, and what about the link between dinosaurs and the Sundays after Trinity, that I started off with? There isn’t one – it’s another missing link! Thanks for listening.