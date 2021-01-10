Espace spirituel anglophone - 10 janvier 2021 à 08:45
Présentée par Equipe Perspectives
Espace spirituel anglophone
dimanche 10 janvier à 8h45
Durée émission : 10 min
Les dernières émissions
dimanche 13 décembre
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Perspective on perspectives | A talk by Gavin Brown
Hallo. It's becoming a bit of a cliché, to say tha...
dimanche 6 décembre
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Second Sunday in Advent | Watch and wait | A talk by Valerie Brown
The disciples asked Jesus, 'Teach us how to pray' ...
dimanche 29 novembre
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Advent Sunday | Perspectives | A talk by David Hawken
Good morning, and a happy new Church year to you. ...