Espace spirituel anglophone - 12 juillet 2020 à 08:45

Letting go frees us up so that we are able to find ourselves. But we are afraid it will do the opposite, because we see our identity in outward things, our home, our furniture, choice of pictures how we dress, what we like to do, or to eat. We see our identity in our past, our history, family friends, in our achievements, talents, in what we have done wrong or right, and what has been done to us, in our past. And then there is the fantasy identity, projecting the dream me into the dream future. Is any of it real ?

Spiritual teachers talk about giving ourselves completely to God. St Ignatius Loyola has even provided us with a prayer to help us : 'Lord, take my liberty, my memory, my intelligence, my free will. Everything I am, everything I have, you gave me. Now I give it back, witholding nothing. Do with it what you will, giving me only in return your Love and Grace. It will be enough for me and I want nothing more.'

But saying the formula alone will not do the trick. Offering a gift is one thing, giving it means you actually have to let go of what you have offered. Bye bye. And we do not want to do that. We resist, in horror. If I give up everything that makes me me, then what is left ? Emptiness ! So, we are afraid, and as we offer our gift with the right hand, we hold onto it with the left. The whole problem stems from investing our being in outward things. We even find security in being bound by those familiar things. We'd be lost without them.

So, we live our lives wearing masks – and not only in the pandemic ! We assume roles and give ourselves a suitable mise en scène. Easy to lose touch with our real selves. We need to step off the stage from time to time, to withdraw to our true cenre, letting go of everything, the good and the bad. And the bad is hardest to let go. We cling on to our grief, to our hurts and injustices. And before we can let go, we have to forgive ; while if we don't let go, we haven't forgiven. Then the bond between aggresor and victim remains, locking both in together. Isn't that everyone's idea of hell ? To be stuck forever with your worst enemy ? Disappointment and success are equally hard to part with but both prevent us moving on. Let go. Live in the present. Be free and let go free all those who are bound by us.

And having let go of all that sums up our lives, see if there's anything left. In the stillness remaining you will find that deep inside, there is still a being, a presence that is even now breathing in new freedom. No longer bound by things, by concepts, by old history or new dreams, by ideas and expectations not its own, this is the real being. This is who I am. The real me ; the eternal me, the eternal you ; not man nor woman, not young or old, the real eternal being that we have been looking for all our lives. And if all this sounds a little bit like death – another scary thought – well it is a kind of death. But after death comes resurrection, and, free at last, we are ready to live not in the past or the future, but in the real present, in God.