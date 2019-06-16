Espace spirituel anglophone - 16 juin 2019 à 08:45
Présentée par Equipe Perspectives
Espace spirituel anglophone
dimanche 16 juin à 8h45
Durée émission : 10 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 19 mai
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Perspectives-20190519-Roy Carter
-
Diffusion
dimanche 12 mai
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Perspectives 20190512-Carolyn Carter
-
Diffusion
dimanche 5 mai
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
LOURDES, CANTERBURY, WATER & CANDLES-A talk by DAVID HAWKEN
Some years ago, my friend John, who was dying of c...