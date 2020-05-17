Espace spirituel anglophone - 17 mai 2020 à 08:45
Présentée par Equipe Perspectives
Espace spirituel anglophone
dimanche 17 mai à 8h45
Durée émission : 10 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 19 avril
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Perspectives - 19/04/2020 - The Lord be with you - by David Hawken
Good morning. The Lord be with you.... Thank you....
-
Diffusion
dimanche 12 avril
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Perspectives-Dimanche 12 avril-Carolyn Carter
-
Diffusion
dimanche 5 avril
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Perspectives - The Finger Post - a Resurrection Message - by Gavin Brown
It's a great pity that the world was given to us w...