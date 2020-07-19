Espace spirituel anglophone - 19 juillet 2020 à 08:45
Présentée par Equipe Perspectives
Espace spirituel anglophone
dimanche 19 juillet à 8h45
Durée émission : 10 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 5 juillet
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Perspectives | Baa !!! | A talk by Gavin Brown
This Sunday we have come down from the sequence of...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 28 juin
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
The Lost Sheep | A talk by Anne Chittick
A few weeks ago, I shared my thoughts of Jesus as ...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 21 juin
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Perspectives | 21/06/2020 | Leaky Vessels by Derek Chittick
A couple of weeks ago, the air conditioning in our...