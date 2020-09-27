Espace spirituel anglophone - 27 septembre 2020 à 08:45
Présentée par Equipe Perspectives
Espace spirituel anglophone
dimanche 27 septembre à 8h45
Durée émission : 10 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 30 août
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Toppling idols - A talk by Gavin Brown for Perspectives
These times of confinement have helped many people...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 23 août
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Conversation - A talk by Gavin Brown for Perspectives
They say there's a time and a place for everything...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 16 août
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
How does your garden grow ? - Perspectives - A talk by Derek Chittick
How does your garden grow? One of the things I par...