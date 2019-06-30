Espace spirituel anglophone - 30 juin 2019 à 08:45
Présentée par Equipe Perspectives
Espace spirituel anglophone
dimanche 30 juin à 8h45
Durée émission : 10 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 2 juin
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Perspectives-SEEING BEYOND-A talk by Valerie Brown
A lady said to us recently, 'The trouble is people...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 26 mai
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Perspectives-20190526-Gavin Brown
If you want to change the world - they say - start...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 19 mai
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Perspectives-20190519-Roy Carter