Espace spirituel anglophone - 30 mai 2021 à 08:45
Présentée par Equipe Perspectives
Espace spirituel anglophone
dimanche 30 mai à 8h45
Durée émission : 10 min
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
dimanche 2 mai
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
being or not | Perspectives | by Gavin Brown
To be or not is still an unresolved issue. Sartre...
Diffusion
dimanche 25 avril
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
FAITH, BELIEF AND CONFESSION | A talk by Valerie Brown
The heart has only to believe, the lips have only ...
Diffusion
dimanche 18 avril
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
The Kairos - Moment of Opportunity | Perspectives | A talk by Valerie Brown
How many times during this pandemic have you heard...