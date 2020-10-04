Espace spirituel anglophone - 4 octobre 2020 à 08:45
Présentée par Equipe Perspectives
Espace spirituel anglophone
dimanche 4 octobre à 8h45
Durée émission : 10 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 6 septembre
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
What day is it today ? - A talk by David Hawken for Perspectives
Do you ever wake up in the morning and ask yoursel...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 30 août
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Toppling idols - A talk by Gavin Brown for Perspectives
These times of confinement have helped many people...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 23 août
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Conversation - A talk by Gavin Brown for Perspectives
They say there's a time and a place for everything...