Espace spirituel anglophone - 7 juin 2020 à 08:45
Présentée par Equipe Perspectives
Espace spirituel anglophone
dimanche 7 juin à 8h45
Durée émission : 10 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 10 mai
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Perspectives | Dimanche 10 mai | A talk by Derek Chittick
-
Diffusion
dimanche 3 mai
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Perspectives | Dimanche 3 mai 2020 | A talk by Carolyn Carter
-
Diffusion
dimanche 26 avril
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Perspectives | Dimanche 26 avril 2020 | A talk by Roy Carter