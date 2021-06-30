FETES ET TRADITIONS CHRETIENNES - 30 juin 2021 à 19:15
Présentée par Serge KERRIEN
FETES ET TRADITIONS CHRETIENNES
mercredi 30 juin à 19h15
Durée émission : 15 min
Diffusion
mercredi 2 juin
19h15
Saint Barnabé
C'est est un juif, qui tient une place importante ...
Diffusion
mercredi 26 mai
19h15
Madeleine-Sophie Barat
Une femme aujourdhui dans fêtes et … née au 18 siè...
Diffusion
mercredi 21 avril
19h15
Benoît-Joseph LABRE
Né au 18eme siècle, Benoît-Joseph LABRE est un pèl...