en attente
Présentée par Christian Apotheloz
Voix Protestantes
mercredi 13 novembre à 12h03
Durée émission : 26 min
© Photo Christian Apothéloz
Invités
Roberto Beltrami, Paseur, théologien
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
mercredi 6 novembre
12h03
Voix Protestantes
Pasteur Stephen Backman, un ministère itinérant entre Pertuis, Luberon et Val de Durance
Le Pasteur Stephen Backmann, vient de prendre son ...
Diffusion
mercredi 30 octobre
12h03
Voix Protestantes
Le serviteur inutile décrit par Saint Luc est-il insignifiant
Avec Roberto Beltrami, nous entrons dans un texte ...
Diffusion
mercredi 16 octobre
12h03
Voix Protestantes
Semaine du livre au Temple Protestant d'AIx en Provence
Christian DAVAINE reçoit Ingrid BRUNSTEIN pour par...