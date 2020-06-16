Inspiration - intégrale - 18 juin 2020 à 20:00
Présentée par Laetitia de Traversay
Inspiration - intégrale
jeudi 18 juin à 20h00
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
mardi 16 juin
20h00
Inspiration - intégrale
Sophie Gidrol, palliatothérapeuthe
Sophie Gidrol est palliatothérapeute. Elle revient...
Diffusion
jeudi 11 juin
9h30
Inspiration - intégrale
Comment apprivoiser son stress au travail?
Patrick Bobichon, ingénieur de formation et pratic...
Diffusion
mercredi 10 juin
20h00
Inspiration - intégrale
Confinés, déconfinés, et si on en parlait?
Nous revenons sur les différentes façons de vivre ...