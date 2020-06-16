Inspiration - intégrale - 18 juin 2020 à 20:00

Tous les samedis à 09h30

"Inspiration" donne la parole aux hommes et aux femmes qui construisent ce monde discrètement et passionnément. Elle propose de la formation pour mieux vivre notre quotidien et notre vie de couple et de famille. Elle donne la parole aux mouvements et associations animés par des croyants. Elle propose aussi de découvrir des itinéraires humains et spirituels pour éclairer notre chemin.