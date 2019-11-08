Une foi pour tous - 8 novembre 2019 à 19:30
Présentée par Yvon GARGAM
Une foi pour tous
vendredi 8 novembre à 19h30
Durée émission : 30 min
Les dernières émissions
-
vendredi 11 octobre
19h30

Il y a 100 ans, un texte du pape Benoit 15 sur la mission 02
Seconde émission avec le père André Siohan, Vicair...
-
vendredi 4 octobre
19h30

Il y a cent ans, un texte du pape Benoit 15 sur la mission 01
Le père André Sihoan, vicaire général de la sociét...
-
vendredi 27 septembre
19h30

Autour de Christus Vivit
Anna Métayer le le père Corentin SAmson commentent...