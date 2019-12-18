Voix Protestantes - 18 décembre 2019 à 12:03
Présentée par Frédéric Banegas, Christian Apotheloz, Christian Davaine
mercredi 18 décembre à 12h03
Les dernières émissions
mercredi 6 novembre
12h03
Pasteur Stephen Backman, un ministère itinérant entre Pertuis, Luberon et Val de Durance
Le Pasteur Stephen Backmann, vient de prendre son ...
mercredi 30 octobre
12h03
Le serviteur inutile décrit par Saint Luc est-il insignifiant
Avec Roberto Beltrami, nous entrons dans un texte ...
mercredi 16 octobre
12h03
Semaine du livre au Temple Protestant d'AIx en Provence
Christian DAVAINE reçoit Ingrid BRUNSTEIN pour par...