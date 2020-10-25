The great Commandment | A talk by Gavin Brown

We live in a society governed by a series of Declarations on the Rights of Man, all of them founded in the exhortation of Jesus to love God and to love our neighbour as ourself - the text of this Sunday's mass, which will be celebrated throughout the Catholic world. But it does limit what we as a civilised society, and as a Church, are able to do in response to violence. We can't take the law into our own hands, without risking becoming terrorists ourselves.

Loving God and loving our neighbour are two facets of the same instruction, to love the Other. Real love consists of putting others first and self second. But the trouble is, we tend to forget one at the expense of the other. It’s easy to fall into the trap, of thinking that by obeying an instruction to the letter, we are fulfilling its purpose. Whereas in reality, the instruction is only there as a reminder of the general rule. In this case it’s the rule which governs every relationship: put the other before yourself. Jesus tried to express the spirit of the law, its essence, not its literal application.

Loving God and your neighbour at one and the same time, doesn’t come easily. It’s easy to put all your attention on God and to be lifted up on wings of contemplation, seeing the flow of love passing from Father to Son in the communion of the Holy Spirit, a love which is mutually renewed, always fresh and reviving, healing and sending peace. Even in dark moments, we know that God is there, eternally watchful, and when we pray, He comes nearer. But do we get any nearer to our neighbour?

Of course, it’s also possible to get thoroughly involved in helping friends and even strangers in distress, like the man at the entrance to the supermarket, holding up a cardboard notice about his difficulty supporting a family. The heart goes out to such an obvious cry for help, even if at the back of our minds we are offering excuses why handing him a few coins may not be the most effective way to solve his problems – he may in fact be exploiting us, and anyway it's just too easy to kid ourselves that by putting money in a collection box, we are fulfilling our charitable duty. But we have to grow, if we want to follow Jesus Christ. We have to find ways of letting charity become the air we breathe: real charity, which is the love of others for the sake of God; and the love of God for the sake of one another. And that means changing our selves and our priorities for the sake of the general rule. We have to get behind the surface meaning of the scriptures, so that the spirit of the words can move us to new levels. Prayer isn’t wasted, if it becomes the vehicle for new resolutions. And giving isn’t meaningless, if it helps us to become even more generous. As St John Paul the Second said, “Have no fear of getting lost: the more we give of ourselves, the more we find”. And of course, he was right.

Even now Jesus' message is not fully understood. Jesus loves everybody, and it is only by including our enemies among those we love, that his Kingdom can be achieved. This is much harder than simply standing up in sympathy with victims of terror. It requires an extreme choice of allegiance, a complete transformation of identity. This change cannot be imposed by any institution or authority, however well-meaning: it has to be a personal choice made in freedom by each individual, and in their own conscience before God.

"I am Charlie" It sounds like a good slogan for loving our neighbour! but it's more complicated than that. I have to admit that, even unconsciously, a part of me may also be an assassin!