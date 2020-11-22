How to Cope in Prison | Perspectives | A talk by Derek Chittick

Due to the restrictions, Anne and I haven’t seen any of our family for well over a year now, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change any time soon!

It can even feel as if we’re in a prison, without deserving to be there, and with no prospect of remission and release, even for good behaviour, though I suppose some of us would struggle with the good behaviour bit anyway!

As I was thinking about this sense of imprisonment and the frustration that goes along with it, I was reminded of a couple of books written by Christians from a prison setting. The first Is Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s “Letters from Prison,” which deals with his experience of imprisonment by the Nazis, for opposing their regime, an imprisonment that ended in death for Bonhoeffer. It’s a moving account in which he explores all sorts of tough spiritual questions in depth and with grace, although it’s not the easiest read, but if you’ve got the time and the perseverance, you could be blessed and uplifted by reading it.

The second book is in a different category altogether. It’s called, “From Prison to Praise,” and I can’t remember the author’s name, but I’m pretty sure he was American. His prison wasn’t a physical one, but emotional or spiritual, involving a negative view of everything that coloured his life and kept him from experiencing joy. He discovered the power of praise to transform situations and to change experiences, and in particular, he found that by praising God in the midst of difficult circumstances, his experience of those circumstances was transformed. He took and applied the Psalmist’s injunction to praise the Lord at all times, and found that it worked. Again, not an easy thing to do when everything seems so depressing, but he found it made a huge difference, and others have found the same thing too. Maybe it would help us to endure and even enjoy lockdown if we could praise God for it!

However, what really started me thinking along these lines was the story of a well-known Biblical character, Joseph. He experienced undeserved imprisonment, and what he went through, and its effect on him, has a lot to encourage us with in our own day and situation.

Joseph would have had every excuse for feeling angry and embittered by his experience as it’s told in Genesis 37 to 40. From a privileged background, he is suddenly betrayed and sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, then thrown into prison due to an unfounded accusation made by a ruthless and shameless woman. Having helped one of his fellow prisoners, he’s forgotten by him on that man’s release and has to serve another two years before things turn for the better. How would we, or most folk, have coped with that, I wonder? However, the remarkable thing is that in Joseph’s life it all seems to have worked for good.

The first thing that struck me was that while he was in prison, Joseph sought to serve others rather than to sulk or mope, and it bore fruit. He found favour with the head jailer, and eventually was released as a direct result of serving another prisoner. Are there ways that we can find to serve others even from our own confined situation?

Likewise, Joseph continued to use his gifts during his imprisonment. His ability to interpret dreams was one of the things that got him into trouble with his brothers, but it was the means of gaining favour with Pharaoh’s imprisoned butler, and eventually with Pharaoh himself, and not only his release from prison but his exaltation to become second only to Pharaoh in ruling Egypt! Are there ways that we can use our God-given gifts during lockdown, to bless others and perhaps to improve our own situation in the process?

The most amazing aspect of Joseph’s prison experience, however, was how it transformed him! Young Joseph was the kind of person who is very difficult to like – smug, spoilt, opinionated, full of himself – and while his brothers’ reaction wasn’t right, it’s perfectly understandable in view of his words and actions. However, by the end of the story, Joseph has changed into a humble, gentle, thoughtful and kind person, though with a wicked sense of humour! You can read about it in Genesis 42 to 47 – it’s a great story! He sums up the situation with these words to his brothers in Genesis 45;5: “And now, do not be distressed and do not be angry with yourselves for selling me here, because it was to save lives that God sent me ahead of you.” Later, in chapter 50, he says to his worried brothers, ‘“You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives. So then, don’t be afraid. I will provide for you and your children.” And he reassured them and spoke kindly to them.’ Joseph allowed his confinement and all the negative experiences of prison to change him and shape him into a better human being, under the hand of God.

Joseph served others, used his gifts and allowed God to change him during his imprisonment. Can we allow our lockdown experience to become a situation where God can work good in our lives too?