How does your garden grow ? - Perspectives - A talk by Derek Chittick

Having spent 15 years in Orkney, battling against wind and rain to create a garden, only to see our cabbages blown out of the ground and any attempt to grow a tree doomed to failure, the change is refreshing!

At this time of year, of course, we are enjoying an almost continuous stream of harvesting and storing the fruits of the earth, with a succession of jams being prepared, vegetables frozen and other sorts of preservation being learned and put into practice. Experimentation is great fun, and usually very rewarding. Last year’s big success was plum brandy, which is delicious, but has to be enjoyed in small quantities!

Another particular benefit of gardening this year has been to provide a healthy and enjoyable way of surviving lockdown.

However, my reason for raising the subject just now is that in several ways at the moment, my attention has been directed to the Fruit of the Spirit, as outlined to us in Galatians 5. Our home church in Scotland has been doing a series on this over the summer, and it was the subject of the sermon on the Anglican Chaplaincy virtual service too. Paul lists the Fruit, singular, of the Spirit as love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness and self-control. Admirable qualities all, and ones which we appreciate when we come across them in others, and we would hope to be able to produce at least some of them with a bit of consistency.

However, as already noted, Paul uses the word fruit in the singular, implying that the whole group of these qualities belong together, and that managing to produce one or two of them sporadically is not really what it’s about! The call is to see all of these flourishing together in our Christian lives, displaying the life and character of Jesus to the watching and waiting world, and especially to those nearest and dearest to us. This is where the challenge particularly arises. I can manage to be patient, some of the time, with people who annoy me, but loving them and being glad to see them at the same time is not so easy, and my patience will probably begin to wear thin after a period of time! Yet, Paul seems to suggest that I should be loving and joyful as well as being patient in the presence of these people, and that’s to say nothing about being kind, good, gentle and all the rest!

Two things strike me here. The first is that we’re looking at the whole subject out of context. Fruit doesn’t just grow out of nowhere. I have been harvesting lettuce, carrots, raspberries and plums from my garden because the ground was cleared of weeds in order to give them space to grow and is kept free of weeds in order to let the good plants flourish. In the context of Galatians 5, Paul also mentions the weeds, which he calls the works of the flesh, that have to be got rid of. I won’t go into the full list so as not to incriminate myself, but things like selfishness and greed are mentioned, along with anger and bitterness. These are the weeds that can clutter up our lives and make it difficult for the Fruit of the Spirit to grow. Getting rid of them clears more space for fruitful growth.

While there is a responsibility on us to identify the prevailing weeds in our lives, the negative habits and tendencies that spoil our relationships and cause us shame and sorrow, there’s no way we can get rid of them on our own, and efforts to do so can lead to disappointment, frustration and depression. However, the good news is that we’re not required to do it all by ourselves. Paul, in Romans 7, takes a long look at himself, and is disgusted at what he sees – the good that I should do, I don’t do, he says, but the evil that I don’t want to do is what I do. Who will deliver me from this body of death, he ends up by crying out! His answer – thanks be to God through Christ Jesus our Lord. The command to get rid of the works of the flesh is in the context of the love of God for us and the power of Christ in us. If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation, the old has passed away, the new has come, and Jesus is right there with us to cooperate with us in getting rid of the most persistent perennial weed. The Master Gardener knows how and when to deal with anger, jealousy, pride or whatever at the right time and in the most effective way, and is only waiting for our permission to start work.

The other thing that strikes me is that it is the Fruit of the Spirit that we’re talking about. In other words, it’s not something I produce myself by my own effort, but that is produced by the Spirit of God in me and with me. Just as I don’t have to place the plums on the tree for them to grow, so I don’t have to produce the love, joy, peace etc in my life. Ultimately, it’s down to allowing Jesus in to identify the weeds, to nourish the soil and to plant the tree. The production of the fruit will follow.

Have a good week.