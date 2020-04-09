Jn 13, 1-15 - Philippe Dautais
Prière
jeudi 9 avril à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Chant final : Quand l'heure fut venue (Jeudi Saint) - EMMANUEL (Communauté de l'-)
Diffusion
lundi 6 avril
8h45
Prière
Jn 12,1-11 Père Philippe Dautais
Diffusion
lundi 23 mars
8h45
Prière
Jn 4, 43-54 - Pasteur Pierre Lacoste
Chant final : Augmente notre foi - BELLOC (Choeur ...
Diffusion
dimanche 22 mars
8h45
Prière
Jn 9, 1.6-9.13-17.34-38 - Père Antoine Galy
Chant final : Ouvre mes yeux, Seigneur Jésus (aveu...