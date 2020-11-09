Jn 2, 13-22 - Françoise Brian
Prière
lundi 9 novembre à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Chant final : Le Christ va se manifester parmi nous - FRAT. MONASTIQUES JERUSALEM
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 6 novembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 16, 1-8 - Père Antoine Tingba
Chant final : Je benirais - GLORIOUS
-
Diffusion
jeudi 5 novembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 15, 1-10 - Père Antoine Tingba
Chant final : Je suis le berger - CHEMIN NEUF (Com...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 4 novembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 14, 25-33 - Père Antoine Tingba
Chant final : Suivre - DUMONT Luc