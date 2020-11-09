Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéPrièreJn 2, 13-22 - Françoise Brian

Jn 2, 13-22 - Françoise Brian

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Prière

lundi 9 novembre à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Prière

Chant final : Le Christ va se manifester parmi nous - FRAT. MONASTIQUES JERUSALEM

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les jours à 8h45

Les textes d'évangile de chaque jour de la semaine, lus et commentés pour la nourriture spirituelle de chacun.