Jn 3, 1-8 - Père Frédéric-Marie Lauroua

Prière

lundi 12 avril à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Prière

Chant final : Né de l'Esprit - ARARAT

Les textes d'évangile de chaque jour de la semaine, lus et commentés pour la nourriture spirituelle de chacun.