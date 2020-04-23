Jn 3, 31-36 - Frère Antoine Tingba
Prière
jeudi 23 avril à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Chant final : Tout ce que vous demanderez à mon père - Ps 19 - SYLVANèS (Choeur de l'Abbaye de)
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 20 avril
8h45
Prière
Jn 3, 1-8 - Frère Antoine Tingba
Chant final : Vous tous qui êtes nés - JERUSALEM (...
-
Diffusion
mardi 7 avril
8h45
Prière
Jn 13, 21-33. 36-38 - Père Philippe Dautais
Chant final : Non, je ne connais pas cet homme - E...
-
Diffusion
lundi 6 avril
8h45
Prière
Jn 12,1-11 Père Philippe Dautais