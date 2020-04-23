La vie intérieure, une marche vers nous-mêmes. (Jeudi)
Présentée par Simone AURARD
Méditation
jeudi 23 avril à 8h45
Durée émission : 5 min
Les méditations du père Christian DURIEZ, Oblat de Marie Immaculée, avec la voix du père Lucien AURARD.
Maurice Zundel disait : "La grande aventure vers l'espace n'est qu'un tout petit voyage par rapport au grand voyage vers nous mêmes".
