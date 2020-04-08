Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéMéditationLa vie intérieure, une marche vers nous-mêmes. (Mardi)

La vie intérieure, une marche vers nous-mêmes. (Mardi)

Présentée par

Méditation

mardi 21 avril à 8h45

Durée émission : 5 min

Les méditations du père Christian DURIEZ, Oblat de Marie Immaculée, avec la voix du père Lucien AURARD.

Maurice Zundel disait : "La grande aventure vers l'espace n'est qu'un tout petit voyage par rapport au grand voyage vers nous mêmes".

L'émission

Tous les jours à 08h45

"La méditation, un temps de spiritualité et de prière. Un prêtre, un Pasteur, un religieux ou un laïque vous offre chaque jour, une réflexion sur différents sujets." .

Le présentateur

Simone AURARD