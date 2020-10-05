Lc 10, 25-37 - Père Frédéric-Marie Lauroua
Prière
lundi 5 octobre à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Chant final : Qui est mon prochain ? - Secours Catholique
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 28 septembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 9, 46-50 - Pasteur Pierre Lacoste
Chant final : Vous serez vraiment grands
-
Diffusion
dimanche 27 septembre
8h45
Prière
Mt 21, 28-32 - Catherine Ploquin
Chant final : Je veux faire ta volonté
-
Diffusion
samedi 26 septembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 9, 43b-45 - Catherine Ploquin
Chant final : Fiez-vous en lui