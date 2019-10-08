Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéPrièreLc 10, 38-42 Frère Sissoev Pavel et Bertrand Mortamet

Lc 10, 38-42 Frère Sissoev Pavel et Bertrand Mortamet

Prière

mardi 8 octobre à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Prière

Chant final: "En Toi je sais qui je suis" par HILLSONG

L'émission

Tous les jours à 8h45

Les textes d'évangile de chaque jour de la semaine, lus et commentés pour la nourriture spirituelle de chacun.