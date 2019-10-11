Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéPrièreLc 11, 15-26 Frère Sissoev Pavel et Lucie de Léotoing

Lc 11, 15-26 Frère Sissoev Pavel et Lucie de Léotoing

Prière

vendredi 11 octobre à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Chant final : Viens Seigneur, qu'advienne ton règne (en basque) - BELLOC (Choeur des moines de l'A

L'émission

Tous les jours à 8h45

Les textes d'évangile de chaque jour de la semaine, lus et commentés pour la nourriture spirituelle de chacun.