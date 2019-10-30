Lc 13, 22-30 Philippe Dautais et Pierre-Xavier Osdoit
Prière
mercredi 30 octobre à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
chant final : Qui mange ma chair - RESURREXIT(Ensemble vocal)
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mercredi 23 octobre
8h45
Prière
Lc 12, 39-48 Françoise Brian et Alain Grandjean
Chant final : Quand tu pries... Quand tu donnes - ...
-
Diffusion
mardi 22 octobre
8h45
Prière
Lc 12, 35-38 Françoise Brian et Nadou Ramin
Chant final : Heureux celui - RESURREXIT (Ensemble...
-
Diffusion
lundi 21 octobre
8h45
Prière
Lc 12, 13-21 Françoise Brian et Henri Ramin
Chant final : Signe intérieur de richesse - FACERI...