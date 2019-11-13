Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéPrièreLc 17, 11-19 Frère Antoine Tingba et Lucie de Léotoing

Lc 17, 11-19 Frère Antoine Tingba et Lucie de Léotoing

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Prière

mercredi 13 novembre à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Prière

Chant final : A toi la gloire - DEMREY Sébastian/ LAHAIE Jimmy

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les jours à 8h45

Les textes d'évangile de chaque jour de la semaine, lus et commentés pour la nourriture spirituelle de chacun.