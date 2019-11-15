Lc 17, 26-37 Frère Antoine Tingba et Isabelle Delaunay
Prière
vendredi 15 novembre à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Chant final : Jésus mon sauveur - EXO & Thierry Ostrini
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 12 novembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 17, 7-10 Frère Antoine Tingba et Catherine Lafontaine
Chant final : Louez serviteurs du Seigneur - CHEMI...
-
Diffusion
lundi 11 novembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 17, 1-6 Frère Antoine Tingba et Anne Forest
Chant final : Celui qui aime son frère - CINQ MARS...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 10 novembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 17, 1-6 Frère Antoine Tingba et Bertrand Mortamet
Chant final : Yigdal (louange au Dieu vivant) - LE...