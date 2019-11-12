Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéPrièreLc 17, 7-10 Frère Antoine Tingba et Catherine Lafontaine

Lc 17, 7-10 Frère Antoine Tingba et Catherine Lafontaine

Prière

mardi 12 novembre à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Prière

Chant final : Louez serviteurs du Seigneur - CHEMIN NEUF (Communauté du-)

Les textes d'évangile de chaque jour de la semaine, lus et commentés pour la nourriture spirituelle de chacun.