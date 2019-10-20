Lc 18, 1-8 Pasteur Pierre Lacoste et Chantal Geolier
Prière
dimanche 20 octobre à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Chant final : Dilexisti justitiam (amour pour la justice) - SIFT HEILIGENKREUZ (Moines Cisterciens du-)
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 11 octobre
8h45
Prière
Lc 11, 15-26 Frère Sissoev Pavel et Lucie de Léotoing
Chant final : Viens Seigneur, qu'advienne ton règn...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 10 octobre
8h45
Prière
Lc 11, 5-13 Frère Sissoev Pavel et Catherine Lafontaine
Chant final : Joie parfaite au coeur de Dieu - MAN...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 9 octobre
8h45
Prière
Lc 11, 15-26 Frère Sissoev Pavel et Anne Forest
Chant final : Notre Père - CHANTRES DE ST CHRODEGA...