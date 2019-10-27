Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéPrièreLc 18, 9-14 Françoise Brian et Lucie de Léotoing

Lc 18, 9-14 Françoise Brian et Lucie de Léotoing

Prière

dimanche 27 octobre à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Prière

Chant final : Les pauvres mangeront à la table du Seigneur - CINQ MARS (Ensemble vocal)

Les textes d'évangile de chaque jour de la semaine, lus et commentés pour la nourriture spirituelle de chacun.