Lc 5, 1-11 Frère Antoine Tingba et Alain Grandjean

jeudi 5 septembre à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Prière

Chant : Sur les chemins où nous peinons (pour suivre J prendre sa ...) - PROVENCE (petits chanteurs de)

Les textes d'évangile de chaque jour de la semaine, lus et commentés pour la nourriture spirituelle de chacun.