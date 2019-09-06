Lc 5, 33-39 Frère Antoine Tingba et Bertrand Mortamet
Prière
vendredi 6 septembre à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Chant final : Louez le nom du Seigneur (Al) - SAINT JEAN DAMASCèNE (Chorale)
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 2 septembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 4, 16-30 Frère Antoine Tingba et Chantal Geolier
Chant : Venez adorons le Roi, notre Dieu
-
Diffusion
dimanche 1 septembre
8h45
Prière
Lc 14, 1.7-14 Catherine Ploquin et Aude Honegger
Chant : Vous serez vraiment grands
-
Diffusion
samedi 31 août
8h45
Prière
Mt 25, 14-30 Catherine Ploquin et Bertrand Lachanat
Chant : Chantons sans fin le Nom du Seigneur